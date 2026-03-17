Nairobi Hospital bosses' seven-hour ordeal at Milimani Law Courts

The Nairobi Hospital board chairman Job Obwaka and director Chris Bichage, before Milimani Law Courts on March 16, 2026. [Winfrey Owino, Standard]

Tension hovered at Milimani Law Courts on Monday for seven hours as an 80-year-old heart patient—who is also a doctor and a Board Chairman of one of Kenya’s most prestigious hospitals—sat locked in the back of a police car, as his lawyers fought inside the courtroom to free him.

Dr Job Obwaka, chairman of The Nairobi Hospital board, had arrived at the court at 8am under DCI escort alongside three co-accused, vice chair, lawyer Samson Kinyanjui, and directors Chris Bichage and Valary Gaya.