Nadco report: Sh2bn set aside for protest victims

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Odinga interact shortly after the launch of the Nadco 10-point agenda report at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The committee overseeing implementation of the Nadco 10-point agenda (COIN-10) says victims of protests have been identified and Sh2 billion set aside for compensation.

The COIN-10 report states the funds were allocated in the first supplementary budget of the 2025/26 financial year, with identification of victims completed by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Of 820 cases of alleged police misconduct handled by IPOA between 2023 and 2025, only 35 resulted in convictions involving 49 officers, a conviction rate of about 4.3 per cent.

Disciplinary action was recommended against 30 others.

The figures relate to the June and July 2024 anti-finance bill protests, in which at least 65 protesters were killed by security forces, with thousands storming Parliament on June 25 after lawmakers passed the Finance Bill 2024.

The unrest prompted President Ruto to withdraw the bill and, together with the late Raila Odinga, sign a political settlement in March 2025.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) then established COIN-10 on August 6, 2025, to oversee delivery of the ten commitments in that pact.

The five-member committee is chaired by former nominated senator Agnes Zani.

Speaking at the launch of the report during a joint UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi, President Ruto said the agenda was driven by a commitment to Kenyans, not external pressure.

"The 10-point agenda was not forced on us. There are people who want to appoint themselves as supervisors of the 10-point agenda as if we made the commitment to them. Our commitment, responsibility and reporting are to the people of Kenya," he said.

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga, also speaking at the launch, defended the record of the broad-based government and dismissed claims of failure.

He said there was "a lot of progress" in implementation and noted the issues covered under the agreement were extensive and required more than a year to fully realise.

He acknowledged that while lost lives could not be truly compensated, the government was moving forward with financial support for families of those killed or injured during the protests.

Oburu described the UDA-ODM cooperation as a "relationship of equals" aimed at a win-win outcome for all Kenyans, and said the framework would remain in place until 2027.

The report notes the Demonstration Bill, which proposed restrictions on the right to assembly and protest, has been withdrawn.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has since issued directives to limit excessive use of force and strengthen training for crowd management.

The report recommends forming that team under the Office of the Attorney-General to facilitate reparations for victims of police brutality, citing Section 31 of the Victim Protection Act, 2014, a law that provides for protection of victims of crime and reparation, compensation and special protection for vulnerable victims.

It also calls on IPOA to conclude investigations within six months and publish findings.

COIN-10 further recommends forming a joint Senate and National Assembly mediation committee to fast-track outstanding bills, with Parliament given 90 days to conclude pending NADCO legislation.

The committee also calls on KNCHR to spearhead legislation protecting protesters and their property under Article 37 of the Constitution.