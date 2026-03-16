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Of State House's ballooning budget and the 10-point agenda lie

By Robert Kituyi | Mar. 16, 2026
Kenya’s State House budget now stands at Sh16.9 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, nearly double the initial Sh8.6 billion allocation.  [File, Standard]

Last week, President William Ruto and interim ODM party leader Oburu Oginga sat side by side at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to receive the official implementation report of the Ten-Point Agenda. The document, prepared by the Agnes Zani-led committee COIN-10, claimed significant progress: nine bills drafted to address electoral loopholes, Sh2 billion set aside for protest victims, and an 80 per cent implementation rate on agreed commitments.

Within 24 hours, that narrative was tested against the reality. The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM, led by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, released a blistering counter-report awarding the government a score of one out of ten.

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