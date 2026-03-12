×
3.3 million Kenyans need food, Red Cross says

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 12, 2026
Iperi Nangordengo, with her 12 month-old, suffers from an acute malnutrition. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

The Kenya Red Cross has said that 3.3 million people need food assistance due to the drought crisis experienced, even as floods impact parts of the country.

Through a post on their X platform on Thursday, March 12, the organization said 1.5 million people urgently need water, with over 200,000 children battling severe acute malnutrition.

‘’Communities across arid and semi-arid counties are facing a deepening humanitarian crisis,’’ read part of the post.

Red Cross says their team is on the ground providing water, food assistance, nutrition support and health services to the affected people, urging for more support to equate the number of those indeed.

‘’The drought is worsening. Urgent support is needed to save lives and protect livelihoods,’’ they said.

According to the Red Cross, the conditions of 23 countries have deteriorated sharply since last month.

In January, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said 23 counties had been adversely affected, warning that conditions could deteriorate further in the coming weeks.

The hardest-hit counties include Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, and Kajiado. Others affected are Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Kitui, Baringo, Makueni, Narok, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Lamu, and West Pokot.

In Turkana County,  some of the worst-affected areas are Lomeyan Location in Loima Sub-County, as well as Akatorongot, Nalukowoi, Lokipaka, Ngipeikaal, Abulon, Etete and Keenyangaluk.

Earlier this year, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) warned that the January–March lean season would be “particularly harsh” after the failure of the October–December rains and prolonged high temperatures.

While the Kenya Meteorological Department forecast continued heat in northern and eastern regions, with towns such as Lodwar, Mandera and Wajir recording temperatures of up to 38°C.

Only scattered rainfall is expected in most arid counties.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

