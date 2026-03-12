Deathly scenes witnessed have left mental anguish, say flood survivors

Parts of Nairobi were submerged following heavy rains on March 07, 2026. [John Muchucha, Standard]

It's been a week since the heavy rains that pounded parts of Nairobi, but the heart-wrenching scenes have left traumatising memories for the survivors.

The Friday evening deluge left a trail of destruction and at least 26 deaths, and some of those who lived to tell the story recall watching helplessly as people and property was washed away.