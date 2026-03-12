Deathly scenes witnessed have left mental anguish, say flood survivors

It's been a week since the heavy rains that pounded parts of Nairobi, but the heart-wrenching scenes have left traumatising memories for the survivors.
The Friday evening deluge left a trail of destruction and at least 26 deaths, and some of those who lived to tell the story recall watching helplessly as people and property was washed away.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale — 50% Off Monthly & Yearly Plans
Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902