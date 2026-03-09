×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Amboseli Airstrip closed as floods ground flights

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Amboseli National Park's Kimana Gate entrance. [GAA]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has temporarily suspended flights at the Amboseli Airstrip, in Kajiado, after heavy weekend rains left the facility waterlogged and unsafe for operations.

In a statement released late Monday, KWS directed all aircraft to the nearby Tawi Airstrip until floodwaters recede and normal operations can resume.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to notify all visitors, tour operators and airlines operating flights to Amboseli National Park that the Main Amboseli Airstrip is currently flooded due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the area," the statement read.

"As a result, aircraft operations to the main airstrip are temporarily suspended until conditions improve and the airstrip is deemed safe for landing and take-off. In the meantime, all airlines and pilots are advised to use the nearby Tawi Airstrip as the alternative landing airstrip," it added.

Visitors arriving at Tawi will need to cover an additional five kilometres by road to reach the national park via Kimana Gate.

Managed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Amboseli Airstrip is limited to small aircraft but remains a favourite among visitors for the aerial views it offers of the surrounding wild.

Several airlines, including charter operators, run daily flights, predominantly from Nairobi to lodges within the park, making the airstrip critical to Kenya's tourism.

Despite the disruption, KWS says passenger and crew safety remains the priority.

"Kenya Wildlife Service is closely monitoring the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates regarding the status of the airstrip and prevailing weather conditions. Visitors and operators are encouraged to remain in contact with KWS for the latest updates," the service said.

The suspension comes days after the fatal Nandi plane crash on Saturday, February 28, the major air accident reported since the onset of the recent rains. Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno and five others perished in the crash.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Amboseli Airstrip Closed Amboseli National Park Tawi Airstrip Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)
.

Latest Stories

This could be end game of Iran war
This could be end game of Iran war
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Health & Science
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved