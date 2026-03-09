Amboseli Airstrip closed as floods ground flights

Audio By Vocalize

Amboseli National Park's Kimana Gate entrance. [GAA]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has temporarily suspended flights at the Amboseli Airstrip, in Kajiado, after heavy weekend rains left the facility waterlogged and unsafe for operations.

In a statement released late Monday, KWS directed all aircraft to the nearby Tawi Airstrip until floodwaters recede and normal operations can resume.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to notify all visitors, tour operators and airlines operating flights to Amboseli National Park that the Main Amboseli Airstrip is currently flooded due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the area," the statement read.

"As a result, aircraft operations to the main airstrip are temporarily suspended until conditions improve and the airstrip is deemed safe for landing and take-off. In the meantime, all airlines and pilots are advised to use the nearby Tawi Airstrip as the alternative landing airstrip," it added.

Visitors arriving at Tawi will need to cover an additional five kilometres by road to reach the national park via Kimana Gate.

Managed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Amboseli Airstrip is limited to small aircraft but remains a favourite among visitors for the aerial views it offers of the surrounding wild.

Several airlines, including charter operators, run daily flights, predominantly from Nairobi to lodges within the park, making the airstrip critical to Kenya's tourism.

Despite the disruption, KWS says passenger and crew safety remains the priority.

"Kenya Wildlife Service is closely monitoring the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates regarding the status of the airstrip and prevailing weather conditions. Visitors and operators are encouraged to remain in contact with KWS for the latest updates," the service said.

The suspension comes days after the fatal Nandi plane crash on Saturday, February 28, the major air accident reported since the onset of the recent rains. Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno and five others perished in the crash.