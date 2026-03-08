FLOODS: Government ramps up food aid to flood victims across the country

Audio By Vocalize

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities, property damage, road closures, and displacement of residents on March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

President William Ruto has announced urgent government measures to provide relief to families affected by severe flooding in Nairobi and other affected parts of the country.

The statement, made through his social media platforms, emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring affected citizens receive immediate assistance.

“The ongoing flooding in parts of Nairobi and several other areas of our country has caused tragic loss of lives, displacement of residents, and damage to homes, property, and livelihoods,” President Ruto said, extending condolences to families who have lost loved ones.

He noted that the government has released food from national strategic reserves for distribution to households displaced or affected by the floods.

“A multi-agency emergency response team, led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and supported by the Kenya Defence Forces and other agencies, is coordinating the delivery of food and essential supplies while relocating residents in danger and supporting affected communities,” read the president's statement.

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku, reported that 25 fatalities have been confirmed, including 21 men and two children in Nairobi, and two deaths in Kitui County.

He added that 15 schools in Nairobi have been affected, while approximately 3,500 households in Nairobi had been affected following the Friday evening floods and 381 households in Kisumu have been displaced after the Sondu Miriu River burst its banks. Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities, property damage, road closures, and displacement of residents on March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

In addition to food, the president noted that the government will cover hospital bills for those injured or receiving treatment in public health facilities and provide emergency support to families facing displacement.

“We are working closely with Nairobi City County and other county administrations to coordinate relief and ensure that aid reaches those in need,” read the statement.

President Ruto also highlighted the need for long-term measures to prevent recurring floods.

As rescue and relief operations continue, the government says it remains committed to reaching all affected communities with food, essential supplies, and support to help them recover.