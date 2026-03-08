×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

FLOODS: Government ramps up food aid to flood victims across the country

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 8, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities, property damage, road closures, and displacement of residents on March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

President William Ruto has announced urgent government measures to provide relief to families affected by severe flooding in Nairobi and other affected parts of the country.

The statement, made through his social media platforms, emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring affected citizens receive immediate assistance.

“The ongoing flooding in parts of Nairobi and several other areas of our country has caused tragic loss of lives, displacement of residents, and damage to homes, property, and livelihoods,” President Ruto said, extending condolences to families who have lost loved ones.

He noted that the government has released food from national strategic reserves for distribution to households displaced or affected by the floods.

“A multi-agency emergency response team, led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and supported by the Kenya Defence Forces and other agencies, is coordinating the delivery of food and essential supplies while relocating residents in danger and supporting affected communities,” read the president's statement.

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku, reported that 25 fatalities have been confirmed, including 21 men and two children in Nairobi, and two deaths in Kitui County.

He added that 15 schools in Nairobi have been affected, while approximately 3,500 households in Nairobi had been affected following the Friday evening floods and 381 households in Kisumu have been displaced after the Sondu Miriu River burst its banks.

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities, property damage, road closures, and displacement of residents on March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

In addition to food, the president noted that the government will cover hospital bills for those injured or receiving treatment in public health facilities and provide emergency support to families facing displacement.

“We are working closely with  Nairobi City County and other county administrations to coordinate relief and ensure that aid reaches those in need,” read the statement.

President Ruto also highlighted the need for long-term measures to prevent recurring floods.

As rescue and relief operations continue, the government says it remains committed to reaching all affected communities with food, essential supplies, and support to help them recover.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Floods President Ruto Food Distribution Government Support
.

Latest Stories

Kisumu Youngsters promoted after 10 years of sweat and sacrifice
Kisumu Youngsters promoted after 10 years of sweat and sacrifice
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Why today's Los Angeles marathon is special for Korir brothers
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Kenya Kwanza, ODM to review 10-point plan
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

City in water: Shame of failed system that led to more than 25 deaths
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
City in water: Shame of failed system that led to more than 25 deaths
Opposition blasts ruling regime over warlords, calls for unity vote
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Opposition blasts ruling regime over warlords, calls for unity vote
The Alliance: A century of shaping dreams
By XN Iraki 1 hr ago
The Alliance: A century of shaping dreams
Betrayal: Raila's promised 10-point agenda stalls as committee falters
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Betrayal: Raila's promised 10-point agenda stalls as committee falters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved