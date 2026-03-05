×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Govt releases Sh2.4B for Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Inua Jamii aims at alleviating poverty and promoting the well-being of vulnerable members of society. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

The government has released Sh2.4 billion to support vulnerable members of society under the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme, targeting more than 1.2 million older persons and individuals living with severe disabilities across the country.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari stated that Sh2,426,322,000 has been disbursed to Sh1,213,161 beneficiaries enrolled in the programme.

"Payment commenced on 4th March, 2026, with each beneficiary set to receive Kshs. 2,000 covering the February 2026 cycle," the statement read in part.

The ministry, however, warned the public against a fraudulent scheme circulating on social media, particularly WhatsApp, operating under the name Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment.

"The public is urged to ignore any messages or links shared via WhatsApp or other platforms purporting to offer Inua Jamii Foundation empowerment funds," Motari added.

The programme is aimed at alleviating poverty and promoting the well-being of vulnerable members of society, including persons aged 70 and above and those living with severe disabilities.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment Social Protection PS Motari
.

Latest Stories

Kenya bets on dual training curriculum at workplace to fix skills gap
Kenya bets on dual training curriculum at workplace to fix skills gap
National
By David Njaaga
39 mins ago
Ramadhan spirit inspires companies, firms, individuals to share
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
39 mins ago
No home to return to for woman after 25 years in prison
Central
By Muriithi Mugo
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Accident report reveals Wilson airport still a ticking timebomb
By David Odongo 39 mins ago
Accident report reveals Wilson airport still a ticking timebomb
Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims
By Caroline Chebet 39 mins ago
Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims
Hustler Fund unpaid loans hit Sh12.5b as MPs demand names of defaulters
By Josphat Thiong'o 39 mins ago
Hustler Fund unpaid loans hit Sh12.5b as MPs demand names of defaulters
Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved