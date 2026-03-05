Govt releases Sh2.4B for Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme

Audio By Vocalize

Inua Jamii aims at alleviating poverty and promoting the well-being of vulnerable members of society. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

The government has released Sh2.4 billion to support vulnerable members of society under the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme, targeting more than 1.2 million older persons and individuals living with severe disabilities across the country.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari stated that Sh2,426,322,000 has been disbursed to Sh1,213,161 beneficiaries enrolled in the programme.

"Payment commenced on 4th March, 2026, with each beneficiary set to receive Kshs. 2,000 covering the February 2026 cycle," the statement read in part.

The ministry, however, warned the public against a fraudulent scheme circulating on social media, particularly WhatsApp, operating under the name Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment.

"The public is urged to ignore any messages or links shared via WhatsApp or other platforms purporting to offer Inua Jamii Foundation empowerment funds," Motari added.

The programme is aimed at alleviating poverty and promoting the well-being of vulnerable members of society, including persons aged 70 and above and those living with severe disabilities.