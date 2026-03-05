Iran: We are not attacking our neighbours

Audio By Vocalize

Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour at Iran Embassy,Kiambu county on June 23, 2025. [ Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

Iran’s ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, now says Tehran has no intention of attacking other countries.

His remarks come after a fresh wave of Iranian missile launches toward Israel overnight triggered air-raid sirens in several cities, forcing residents into bomb shelters.

Israeli air defence systems intercepted many of the missiles, although authorities were still assessing the extent of the damage.

Speaking on NTV on Thursday, the Iranian envoy defended his country’s actions amid growing fears of a wider regional conflict. He said Iran’s military response was strictly defensive and targeted only at aggressors.

“We have no plan to attack any country. For more than a century Iran has not invaded another nation. We have always been defending ourselves when attacked,” he said.

The ambassador further said Iran respects the sovereignty of its neighbours in the Middle East and maintains friendly relations with several countries in the region.

“We are friendly with our neighbours, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. We respect them and their sovereignty and territory. We live with the principles of neighbourhood,” he said.

Amb Gholampour added that Iran’s missile strikes were aimed at military bases used to launch attacks against the country. “When you are attacked, and it originates from bases in neighbouring countries, you cannot just sit and watch as your people are killed. You have to react and defend them. The only targets are the military bases that attack us,” he said.

Gholampour added that civilian populations were not targets. “We will not target civilians, and we have not caused casualties or destruction. The only thing we target is the military bases,” he added.

The strikes came days after US forces carried out air and naval operations targeting Iranian assets in the region, including reports that an Iranian warship had been sunk off the Sri Lankan Coast.

But, Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Gideon Behar, appearing on KTN on Wednesday evening, defended the joint operations by Israel and the United States, saying they were necessary to prevent a greater threat.

“This is a war of the free world against a totalitarian regime. The Iranian regime is developing nuclear capabilities and ballistic missiles to threaten Israel and destabilise the region,” Behar said.

He also accused Iran of supporting militant groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, saying the alliances have fueled instability beyond the region.

“This regime is developing nuclear bombs and the means to launch them. It is also supporting terrorist organisations across the region. What we are doing is an act of self-defence to prevent a greater threat to the world,” he said.

But Gholampour said the conflict was the result of decades of pressure on Iran. “There has been enmity with Iran for almost five decades. They have imposed sanctions, embargoes and maximum pressure to create instability in our country,” he said.

He also argued that recent attacks against Iran violate international law. “In international law, a pre-emptive attack has no place. The only situation where a country can use force against another is self-defence or when it is approved by the United Nations Security Council.”

Amb Gholampour noted that diplomatic efforts had been underway before the latest hostilities. Iranian officials, he said, had been engaged in negotiations with Washington and hoped for a breakthrough before the attacks occurred.

The African Union has called for restraint, warning that the conflict could have serious global economic and security consequences.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged all parties to return to dialogue, warning that prolonged fighting in the Middle East could destabilise global markets and deepen geopolitical divisions.