×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya takes over Africa youth jobs chairmanship

By David Njaaga | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya. [File, Standard]

Kenya has assumed the chairmanship of the Jobs for Youth in Africa (JfYA) Community of Practice (CoP) from Rwanda, stepping into a continental leadership role.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya accepted the mantle on Monday, at a Knowledge Exchange Summit in Nairobi, pledging to steer 20 African member states toward measurable results on youth jobs.

"On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I am deeply honoured to formally accept the chairmanship of the Jobs for Youth in Africa Community of Practice.

Kenya assumes this responsibility with humility, clarity of purpose, and unwavering commitment. We pledge to shift our collective focus firmly toward delivery, accountability, and results," said Mvurya.

The CoP, backed by the World Bank and other development partners, operates as a continental platform for peer learning and scaling solutions to youth unemployment.

During its one-year tenure, Kenya says it will anchor its leadership on three pillars: market-responsive skills development, enterprise growth and data-driven accountability systems.

Mvurya told delegates that over 60 per cent of Africa's population is under the age of 25, leaving an annual youth employment gap of more than 10 million jobs across the continent.

"Investment in Africa's young people is not merely a social intervention. It is the engine of economic growth, the anchor of stability, and the foundation of long-term cohesion across our continent. When we empower youth with skills, opportunity, and access to markets, we unlock Africa's demographic dividend and transform it into productive capital," noted Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary pointed to Kenya's own programmes, including the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) scheme, the Digital Jobs Agenda known as Kazi Mtandaoni, and the Affordable Housing project, as models for the continent, claiming they contributed to approximately 1,807,000 jobs through public sector expansion and flagship interventions.

As incoming chair, Mvurya pressed the CoP to move beyond dialogue.

"Through the NYOTA program, Digital Jobs Agenda, Affordable Housing, Climare X and other legacy projects, thousands of young people are being trained, mentored and onboarded into public spaces and online work, business process outsourcing, and digital entrepreneurship," said Mvurya.

The summit drew World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Ndiamé Diop, Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs, representatives from member states, development partners, private sector leaders and youth delegates.

Kenya has committed to strengthening peer learning, harmonising standards and scaling evidence-based interventions across member states during its tenure.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jobs for Youth in Africa Chairmanship Continental Leadership Community of Practice Salim Mvurya
.

Latest Stories

School Games: St Mary's Yala and Ng'iya Girls rule basketball in Siaya
School Games: St Mary's Yala and Ng'iya Girls rule basketball in Siaya
Basketball
By Washington Onyango
15 mins ago
Ndindi Nyoro akosoa mpango wa uuzaji wa hiza kwa umma wa KPC
News
By Robert Menza
19 mins ago
DCI officer accused of allegedly killing his wife detained for 14 days
Crime and Justice
By Lilian Chepkoech
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Orengo labels Ruto a 'dictator,' warns ODM revolution has been hijacked
By David Njaaga 6 hrs ago
Orengo labels Ruto a 'dictator,' warns ODM revolution has been hijacked
Deadly fast: How Shakahola victims signed suicide agreement with Makenzi
By Kelvin Karani 6 hrs ago
Deadly fast: How Shakahola victims signed suicide agreement with Makenzi
Anxiety as team readies to hand over Nadco report
By Benjamin Imende 12 hrs ago
Anxiety as team readies to hand over Nadco report
Why El Nino may return this year
By AFP 1 day ago
Why El Nino may return this year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved