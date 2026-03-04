×
The Standard

CS Tuya recalls Johana Ng'eno's 'prophecy fees' at joint requiem service

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 4, 2026
Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at a past event. [File, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has recounted how the late Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng’eno would jokingly demand “prophecy fees” after predicting she would one day join the Cabinet.

Speaking during the joint requiem mass for victims of the February 28 helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, Tuya said Ng’eno made the prediction ahead of the 2022 elections. At the time, she planned to run for Narok governor but was persuaded to step aside.

She said Ng’eno and President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, urged her to drop her bid in favor of Patrick Ole Ntutu, now Narok governor.

“They said, you know we have seen far and we know you are going to become a Cabinet Secretary,” Tuya said. She initially felt shortchanged but later agreed.

The Defence CS remembered how Ng’eno consistently supported her political career, including during campaigns in his constituency. The two were first elected to the National Assembly in 2013. Tuya as Narok Woman Representative and Ng’eno as Emurua Dikir MP.

Ng’eno died alongside pilot George Were, Wycliffe Ronoh, Robert Keter, Nicholas Koskei and Amos Rotich when their helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki described the deaths as a national loss and said the government would support the affected families. He said one of Robert Keter’s relatives would be offered employment as a teacher and that Narok County would compile a report outlining the families’ needs.

Kindiki said he and Ng’eno were close despite political differences. “We always agreed on many things that need to be done to the people of Emurua Dikir, even if we disagreed on the methodology of getting those things done,” he said, describing the MP as visionary and often underestimated.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said Ng’eno’s death was a loss not only to his family but to Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said he had known Ng’eno since 2006 and recalled supporting his early political ambitions.

He also paid tribute to pilot George Were, whom he described as diligent and professional. “He was a very diligent pilot, but accidents do happen…we celebrate their lives.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

The Standard
