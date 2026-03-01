×
The Standard

Government issues travel advisory for Kenyans heading to Middle East

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Kathure [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has cautioned citizens planning to travel to the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance, citing an evolving and fluid security situation in parts of the region that may change without notice.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said it is closely monitoring developments and urged Kenyans residing in or travelling to the region to remain alert and follow official guidance from host governments and security agencies.

The government called on all Kenyans in the Middle East to register immediately with the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate and update their contact details, next of kin and emergency contacts through the diaspora registration platform.

"Kenyans are further advised to limit movement, avoid areas where security operations are ongoing or may occur, and postpone non-essential travel, particularly at night or during curfews and security alerts issued by local authorities," the PS Foreign Affairs Roseline Kathure stated.

The advisory also emphasised the importance of staying connected with family, employers, and Kenyan diplomatic missions while cautioning against the spread of unverified information and urging citizens to rely only on official communication channels.

For those in distress, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs urged immediate contact with the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate, noting that a 24-hour diaspora emergency hotline, WhatsApp line and email support remain available.V

