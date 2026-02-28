Kenya urges citizens in Middle East to exercise caution as Israel-Iran tensions rise

Audio By Vocalize

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei. [File, Standard]

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has urged Kenyans living in the Middle East to exercise caution as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran.

In a post on his X account, Sing’oei called for de-escalation and a return to dispute-resolution mechanisms anchored in the United Nations Charter.

The PS said Kenya is closely monitoring developments and remains in contact with diplomatic missions in the region.

“We urge Kenyans in the region to exercise caution. We stand in solidarity with countries,” Sing’oei said.

The Kenyan Embassy in Doha has also said it is closely monitoring developments in Qatar and the wider Middle East region. In a statement on X, the embassy said it is in contact with Qatari authorities and advised Kenyans to remain calm.

“We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the embassy said, adding that it would continue to share information through its official channels and provided a registration link for Kenyans in the country.

The advisory comes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel targeting sites in Iran.

Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Several countries in the region have closed their airspace, including Kuwait, Jordan and Syria.

Kenya Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai, citing the safety of passengers and crew.

Countries affected by the latest escalation include Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.