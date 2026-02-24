Five to face murder charges over Kitengela bar shooting

Audio By Vocalize

Crime scene. [iStock photo]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended murder and attempted murder charges against five people implicated in the Kitengela bar shooting incident that left one person dead and another critically injured.

In a statement, the agency said that a crime scene investigation and forensic analysis of evidence, including ballistic examinations, imaging, and acoustics, as well as a review of surveillance footage, point to the involvement of the suspects.

The shooting occurred at the C&M Lounge in the early hours of Sunday, January 25.

“A total of 11 individuals recorded statements as part of the inquiry. Upon completion of the investigations, the SCCIO Isinya forwarded the duplicate investigation file, together with a comprehensive brief and recommendations, to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kajiado, on February 2, 2026,” read part of the statement.

“The inquiry recommended that five persons be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, and with attempted murder contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code. The DCI awaits guidance from the ODPP and will take all necessary actions in accordance with the feedback received,” it added.

The suspects have since surrendered three firearms believed to have been used in the killing of Kevin Shepashina Maseli. Investigators also recovered spent bullet cartridges at the scene of the crime.

The other victim, Joseph Kasio, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A deputy director of operations at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi is among the suspects. The officer was reportedly among revellers at the facility, alongside two associates, when a confrontation ensued, leading to the fatal shooting.

The cause of the confrontation was not immediately apparent.

The bar owner and night guard were also arrested following the incident, after the victims were discovered within the vicinity of the joint.

Speaking on January 31, Maseli’s family demanded justice for their kin, suspending burial plans until a probe was conducted and action taken against his killers.

“We will not conduct the burial. We do not expect any monkey business aimed at covering up the perpetrators of this heinous act,” said the family’s lawyer Dr Daniel Kanchori.

The DCI has pledged accountability for the shooting.