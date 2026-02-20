Fasting upcountry needs devotion through resilience and self-control

Audio By Vocalize

Muslims break their fast at Ummu Kulthum Mosque in Mombasa on March 3, 2025. [File, Standard]

The beginning of Ramadhan in Mt Kenya region is a profound testament to faith, resilience, and community spirit. This unique social setting shapes how the sacred month unfolds, emphasizing deep devotion, moral strength, and organised charity in the midst of a largely non-Muslim population.

In towns like Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu and Nyandarua, as is the case in other towns and cities like Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kakamega and Bungoma, the sighting of the crescent moon signals a spiritual awakening. Mosques fill for Taraweeh prayers, and families adjust their routines to observe fasting, prayer, and reflection. Despite modest congregations compared to regions with larger Muslim populations, the sincerity and devotion are palpable, reinforcing a sense of community and spiritual renewal.

Muslims upcountry face the challenge of fasting while working in environments where most colleagues are not fasting. This situation fosters resilience, patience, and exemplary conduct, turning everyday interactions into silent demonstrations of faith and morality. Neighbours and co-workers often respond with understanding and respect, fostering peaceful coexistence and mutual appreciation.

Charitable initiatives are central to Ramadhan in this region. Organisations like the Islamic Da’wah Group coordinate food distribution programmes, providing staples such as maize flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, sugar, and dates. These efforts ensure that vulnerable families can observe the fast with dignity. Similarly, Direct Aid (formerly the African Muslim Agency), focuses on supporting widows, orphans, and low-income households through food baskets and welfare programmes, extending aid beyond immediate relief to long-term empowerment.

The Star of Hope partners with local leaders to reach struggling families, while Helping Hand combines food distribution with vocational training at centres like Al-Falah Mosque in Nyeri and others that take in reverts and orphans. This approach not only addresses immediate needs but also promotes sustainable community development, empowering youth and women with skills for the future.

Distribution days usually exemplify community unity, where volunteers deliver aid across neighborhoods, even assisting non-Muslim families facing hardships. These acts of kindness transcend religious boundaries, embodying shared human values of compassion, generosity, and service.

In the evenings, families gather to break their fast with dates and water, offering prayers of gratitude as the Maghrib Adhan echoes. Across the region, Ramadhan unfolds quietly yet meaningfully, strengthened by sincerity, service, and a collective commitment to uplift both the faithful and the broader society.

Despite being a minority, the spirit of Ramadhan in Kenya’s central highlands, the Eastern, Nyanza and Western regions is vibrant and resilient, illuminating the power of faith and community in fostering peace and solidarity.