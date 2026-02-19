Court paves way for a three-horse race as lawyers pick next LSK boss

From left: Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama, lawyer Peter Wanyama and LSK vice president Mwaura Kabata. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi on Wednesday struck out a last-minute bid by a lawyer to lock out Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Vice President Mwaura Kabata from contesting in today’s election in a race to succeed Faith Odhiambo as the society’s president.

The orders by Justice Lawrence Mugambi opened the way for a three-horse race comprising Kabata, who wants to succeed his boss, senior lawyer Charles Kanjama, who wants the top seat after serving as Nairobi LSK branch president, and lawyer Peter Wanyama, who seeks to unseat the two in a second-round contest.