Kabata, Kanjama or Wanyama? Race for LSK top seat shapes up

From left: Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama, lawyer Peter Wanyama and LSK vice president Mwaura Kabata. [File, Standard]

The race to succeed Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo is shaping up as an all-male contest, with polls slated for February.

Current vice-president Mwaura Kabata is seeking to replicate the feat achieved by Odhiambo when she succeeded Peter Theuri.

Last election runner-up Peter Wanyama is banking on a message of principled action, while senior counsel Charles Kanjama, who lost to Nelson Havi in 2020, is giving it a second try.

The three candidates have been criss-crossing the country, meeting lawyers in various towns.

As in the last election cycle, the key battleground is winning the support of the junior bar — which played a significant role in Odhiambo’s election — while also managing the expectations of senior lawyers.

Online conversations, led largely by senior members of the Bar, have focused on the major issues facing the profession. Corruption within the Judiciary and alleged misappropriation of funds at the LSK have emerged as key campaign issues.

There is also concern over alleged government interference in the affairs of the LSK, with some candidates being labelled State projects.

The campaigns have been marked by mudslinging, including the resurfacing of past remarks or positions taken by the candidates.

Kanjama’s past stance on abortion and his involvement in related cases have led some members to question his impartiality, particularly on issues that do not align with his faith.

On the other hand, Wanyama faces a familiar challenge from the last polls: addressing the welfare concerns of young lawyers.

Kabata’s candidacy and pledge to deliver change are being weighed against his tenure as deputy president. As an insider in the Odhiambo-led council, some critics question whether he can truly transform the organisation.

Charles Kanjama

Kanjama is the managing partner of Muma & Kanjama Advocates, where he heads the dispute resolution department.

He has been in legal practice for more than 20 years and has handled cases up to the Supreme Court.

He is campaigning on a promise to build a stronger society, expressing confidence that his professional journey has prepared him to lead the LSK.

His platform focuses on the rule of law, integrity, legal practice, member welfare and engagement.

Peter Wanyama

Wanyama is a senior partner at Manyonge Wanyama & Associates LLP and has practised law for more than 18 years.

He believes his manifesto gives him an edge over Kanjama and Kabata, arguing that it reflects the change lawyers are calling for.

“I will prioritise their bread-and-butter issues,” he said. “Lawyers want to see results, not LSK sitting in boardrooms and issuing statements without action.”

He argues that the profession faces a significant disconnect between legal training and available job opportunities.

With 27 universities offering law degrees, Wanyama says the quality of training is strong, but the transition into well-paying employment remains elusive, an issue he believes the LSK has been slow to address.

“There are opportunities for all of us, but we appear overly focused on litigation. I will protect existing opportunities while broadening them,” he said.

Mwaura Kabata

Kabata is a senior partner at Alakonya Law LLP. He aims to continue Odhiambo’s legacy of an LSK that advocates for all Kenyans, citing his involvement in cases concerning individuals arrested during the Gen Z protests of 2024 and 2025 as a key strength of his candidacy.

His campaign slogan is “A Brave, Bold and Boundless LSK”.

“This is not merely a procedural step, but a clear declaration of intent to build an LSK that is bold in principle, brave in action and boundless in vision,” he said after submitting his nomination papers.

Kabata has pledged to strengthen the rule of law, promote human rights and continue uniting the legal fraternity, with particular focus on advancing the welfare of young lawyers.