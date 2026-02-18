Firms told ISO standards key for global trade

Audio By Vocalize

KEBS CEO Ms.Eather Ngari during a breakfast meeting with business CEOs on Tuesday 17th [Juliet Omelo,Standard

Kenya is increasing its adoption of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) management systems as a key strategy to enhance business credibility, broaden export markets, and build resilient institutions.

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Chief Executive Esther Ngari stated that trust in markets depends on consistent quality, safety, and reliability, and the outcomes delivered through robust standards rather than ad hoc practices.

“Markets grow where truth exists, and trust is built when consumers believe that what they buy is safe, reliable and consistent. Behind that trust is an institution whose work most citizens rarely see, yet interact with every day,” she noted.

She added that the regulator itself operates under multiple ISO systems, including quality management, information security, business continuity, and anti-bribery frameworks, asserting that integrated standards reduce operational risks and enhance governance.

“These systems have worked for us, and that is why there is less noise today; we are living the systems we are certified to,” she said.

The initiative comes as Kenya seeks to expand exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area, where compliance with internationally recognised standards becomes increasingly essential for market access. KEBS CEO Ms Esther Ngari,government official cutting cake during the ISO satisfaction breakfast event on Tuesday 17th[Juliet Omelo,Standard]

Food and agriculture exporters were informed that ISO 22000 food safety systems are vital for entering tightly regulated markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Business leaders have been encouraged to go beyond ISO 9001 quality certification and adopt additional standards addressing modern risks, including ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, ISO/IEC 27001 for information security, and ISO 22301 for business continuity.

Government officials stated that ISO systems support national objectives by translating laws and policies on safety, environment, and governance into daily business practices, thereby improving efficiency and accountability. They also mentioned that the forthcoming industrialisation policy will further underscore standards as key tools for competitiveness.

Kenya has also set its sights on hosting the International Organisation for Standardisation General Assembly in 2028, a move regarded as a boost to the country’s profile as a regional standards hub. Drawing comparisons with Singapore, speakers highlighted that strong leadership and disciplined systems are vital for long-term economic success.

They urged CEOs to take personal responsibility for embedding ISO standards into organisational culture. As global markets become more demanding, businesses have been told that ISO certification is no longer merely formal paperwork but a practical requirement for growth, resilience, and international competitiveness.