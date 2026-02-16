State goes after Russian who secretly recorded Kenyan women

Audio By Vocalize

Russian man accused of luring several Kenyan women into sex while secretly recording the intimate

The government has launched a pursuit for a Russian man accused of luring several Kenyan women into sex while secretly recording the intimate moments before circulating them online without their consent.

Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo said, on Monday, that relevant state agencies have taken up the matter adding that international bodies will likely be involved in the efforts owing to the transnational nature of the crime.

“The Government of Kenya is coordinating a whole-of-government response. Relevant, security, investigative, and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency including collaboration with international authorities given the cross-border nature of the case,” said CS Cheptumo.

“Any individual found culpable will face the full force of Kenyan law under the Penal Code, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and all relevant statutes protecting women and children,” she added.

CS Cheptumo termed the “disturbing” acts a grave violation of constitutional rights and a serious form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

The culprit is accused of breaching the victims’ rights to human dignity and privacy as enshrined in articles 28 and 31 of the constitution in addition to compromising the safety of the women and girls involved.

“As a Government, we view such violations not merely as criminal acts but as threats to the social fabric of our society, which is founded on respect, human dignity, and protection of vulnerable persons,” she stated.

The case has sparked renewed debate about online safety and the growing prevalence of digital exploitation, especially targeting women and girls.

Over recent years, Kenya has reported a rise in cyber harassment, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and online stalking, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of cybercrime laws and stronger public awareness campaigns.

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act criminalises the publication of false or intimate information without consent and provides penalties for cyber harassment and exploitation.

Officials say the law will be fully applied should investigations confirm the allegations.

The Ministry pledged to strengthen policy measures on online safety and protection from digital exploitation.

It also announced plans to engage stakeholders in culture, tourism, hospitality and digital platforms to enhance prevention, awareness and accountability mechanisms.

As at now, his wherebout remains unknown.