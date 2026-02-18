×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

2,000 HR practitioners hold fake papers: EACC

By Okumu Modachi | Feb. 18, 2026

From (L): Quresha Abdullahi, CEO of the IHRM; Dalmas Philip Odero, National Chairman of the IHRM; David Oginde, Chairperson of the EACC; and Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, CEO of the EACC, after the signing of an MoU at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on February 17, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

At least 2000 Human Resource practitioners have questionable academic and professional qualifications, the anti-graft watchdog has revealed. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EACC HR Probe Qualification Scandal Fake Academic Certificates HR Compliance Audit
.

Latest Stories

Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Opinion
By Sally Miruri
3 hrs ago
How towers are competing for Nairobi's skyline
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
Why Sacco members are shunning guarantors for property as collateral
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved