2,000 HR practitioners hold fake papers: EACC

From (L): Quresha Abdullahi, CEO of the IHRM; Dalmas Philip Odero, National Chairman of the IHRM; David Oginde, Chairperson of the EACC; and Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, CEO of the EACC, after the signing of an MoU at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on February 17, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]