Maraga condemns State over violence at Sifuna's meeting

People take cover after police officers lobbed tear gas canisters during the Linda Mwanachi rally led by Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela town on February 15, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has condemned Sunday’s violence at the Edwin Sifuna-led political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, and accused the government of orchestrating it.

The United Green Movement Party leader said President William Ruto’s administration was in panic mode, hence breaking up of events attended by opposition leaders.

He said the attacks on opposition leaders’ functions, including at a church service in Nyeri attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, were a sign of a regime in panic.

“The government has panicked. We have never seen a situation where the police go and teargas a church,” said Maraga, who was accompanied by some of the party’s aspirants in Meru.

He added: “We saw the teargas in Kitengela. Those people were having a very peaceful meeting. There was no reason whatsoever, no breach of peace. I stand firmly with the United Opposition in condemning the teargassing of gatherings, particularly churches,” he said.

At the same time, the former Chief Justice urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify voter registration and ensure all Kenyans exercise their democratic right in next year’s General Election.

Maraga said many people were unable to register due to the long distances they have to cover to reach registration centres.

“At the moment, ID and voter registration are at the constituency level. These are very far from where (most) people are. To be able to register, they need between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500 to travel to registration centres and come back (home). The people who are being asked to travel are people who are extremely poor; some are young people who are unemployed,” he said.

Maraga said IEBC must make elaborate plans to make sure registration centres are taken closer to the people.

He said he was in the presidential race for the long haul but was ready to work with parties that share his vision of eradicating corruption and putting the country on the path for development.

Maraga, 75, said he wants to involve the youth in the governance, noting that they had been ignored in the process.

“You cannot afford to have any plans without thinking about them. The elections of 2027 will be decided by the vote of the young people,” he said.