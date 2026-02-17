Petitioners reject CS Mbadi's bid to lift Infrastructure Fund court orders

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi recently admitted that, despite its name, the National Infrastructure Fund is not actually a public fund as contemplated by the Constitution. [File, Standard]

Four petitioners led by Magare Gikenyi have urged the High Court to reject an attempt by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to lift orders stopping the establishment of the Sh5 trillion National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

In fresh submissions filed at the Milimani High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division yesterday, the petitioners warned that the government had shown confusion over the legal basis for creating the fund, with different state organs providing contradictory positions.