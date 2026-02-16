Flights at JKIA disrupted as aviation workers down tools

Audio By Vocalize

Passengers at JKIA’s terminal 1A after the Kenya Airports Authority announced delays affecting departing flights due to the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) strike on February 16, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been disrupted after aviation workers commenced industrial action on Monday morning despite a court injunction blocking the strike.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) defied an Employment and Labour Relations Court order issued on February 12 that prevented any industrial action until the case is heard on February 26.

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema said the union had proceeded with the strike over stalled collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations with Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) dating back to 2015 and management's refusal to allow employees to join unions of their choice.

"We wish to inform the country and travellers using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and all other airports and airstrips in our country that we have commenced our strike action this morning and it is progressing well," said Ndiema.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed delays affecting departing flights due to the labour dispute between KAWU and KCAA.

"The Kenya Airport Authority informs the public of delays affecting departing flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport due to the ongoing labour dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority," said KAA in a statement.

Kenya Airways (KQ) and Jambojet announced flight disruptions, with both carriers advising passengers to expect schedule adjustments and delays.

The union said KCAA had failed to negotiate any CBA beyond the 2015-2016 agreement, leaving five CBA cycles outstanding and employees' salaries unchanged for over 10 years.

"Our demand is that that structure be dropped forthwith," said Ndiema, referring to a new human resource structure introduced without union involvement that downgraded jobs held by members.

The situation escalated after the deployment of General Service Unit (GSU) and police officers at the airport.

Ndiema said GSU officers were manning entry and exit points at JKIA, contrary to regulations prohibiting militarisation of civil aviation facilities.

"Because of that we are withdrawing all the employees on duty now. All KAA employees we are asking them to leave and to go home," noted Ndiema.

The union extended the strike to include employees from KQ, Jambojet, Swissport and all ground handling companies scheduled for evening duty, specifically asking cabin crew to stay home.

"There will be no operations until an agreement is reached between us and KCAA on one side and Kenya Airports Authority management on another side," added Ndiema.