Turkish Airlines Kenya workers threaten strike as aviation chaos deepens at JKIA

By David Njaaga | Feb. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Turkish aeroplane at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa in this photo taken on October 3, 2017. [File, Standard]

The Transport Workers Union - Kenya (TAWU) has issued a 21-day strike notice to Turkish Airlines over a stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The union, affiliated to the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) and the International Transport Workers Federation in London, accused the airline of persistently failing to negotiate in good faith despite prolonged talks.

"This notice arises from your continued refusal to conclude the Collective Bargaining Agreement and persistent failure to negotiate in good faith, notwithstanding prolonged negotiations," the notice signed by General Secretary Nicholas Otieno Ogola stated.

The dispute is currently before court, and the notice said the court expressly urged the parties to engage and negotiate in good faith.

"Despite this judicial direction, you have failed to demonstrate genuine commitment to conclude the CBA, thereby frustrating the negotiation process," the notice stated.

Turkish Airlines operates daily flights between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Istanbul, with two departures per day offering 445 seats.

The route serves as a key transit hub for Kenyan travellers heading to Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

TAWU said it remains ready to conclude the CBA within the notice period if the airline engages meaningfully.

"Unless the dispute is resolved and the employer takes concrete steps to conclude the CBA within 21 days from the date hereof, the union shall proceed with a lawful and protected strike by its members employed by Turkish Airlines, without further reference," the notice stated.

The union issued the notice on February 13.  

The strike threat comes as JKIA faces mounting operational challenges. Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced departure delays at the airport amid an ongoing dispute with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), advising passengers to contact their respective airlines for scheduled updates.

The aviation sector turbulence follows a strike by KCAA workers that has already disrupted air travel at the country's busiest airport, compounding challenges for airlines and passengers.

TAWU Strike Notice Turkish Airlines Kenya Labour Dispute CBA
