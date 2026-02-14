In pictures: Valentine's Day, the Standard Group way

As Kenyans mark Valentine’s Day today, celebrating love in its many forms, the Standard Media Group joined in.
Valentine’s Day, observed annually, is a time to express love, not only to partners, but also to friends, family and oneself.
The Standard Group PLC also appreciated its loyal readers.
In Kisumu, readers and newspaper vendors received flowers from Nyanza regional team lead Harold Odhiambo.
In Mombasa, readers interacted with the bureau team and received roses in a similar show of appreciation.
In Kakamega, William Owuya, chair of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Tourism and Hospitality Committee, paid courtesy calls to hotels in the town, thanking management, staff and guests.
In Nyeri, flower vendors and gift traders displayed their products early on Friday, in preparation for the day.
In Meru, lovers filled the streets buying flowers and gifts to mark the celebration.
Cash bouquets
The festivities came a week after the Central Bank of Kenya warned against the growing trend of “money bouquets,” citing concerns over currency misuse and damage to banknotes.
In a public notice dated February 2, 2026, the regulator cautioned that defacing or mutilating Kenyan currency is an offense punishable by law.
Despite the directive, celebrations continued, with vendors showcasing creative alternatives, including bouquets made of chocolates, phone accessories and packaged goods.
Below are images capturing how the day unfolded.
Elsewhere, well-wishers across the country also took the opportunity to spread the valentine’s love. In Meru, a lady is seen sharing a rose with a Person Living with a disability on the streets. While in Nakuru, Manchester United Kenya Fans, Nakuru Chapter, aka Red Brigades, hosted a blood drive at Maasai Market, Nakuru, for Valentine's Day. Instead of gifts.