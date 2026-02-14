In pictures: Valentine's Day, the Standard Group way

Audio By Vocalize

Standard Group Territory Sales Executive Anthony Yator hands over flowers and a copy of the Standard newspaper to Elizabeth Makana in Nakuru City during Valentine’s Day outreach by the Standard team. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As Kenyans mark Valentine’s Day today, celebrating love in its many forms, the Standard Media Group joined in.

Valentine’s Day, observed annually, is a time to express love, not only to partners, but also to friends, family and oneself.

The Standard Group PLC also appreciated its loyal readers.

Standard readers and Vendors in Kisumu get roses from the Standard group team during Valentine's Day celebrates. [Michael Mute, Standard]

In Kisumu, readers and newspaper vendors received flowers from Nyanza regional team lead Harold Odhiambo.

In Mombasa, readers interacted with the bureau team and received roses in a similar show of appreciation.

Dedicated Standard Newspaper readers in Mombasa surprised with Valentine’s flowers. [Jotham Mghendi, Standard]

In Kakamega, William Owuya, chair of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Tourism and Hospitality Committee, paid courtesy calls to hotels in the town, thanking management, staff and guests.

In Nyeri, flower vendors and gift traders displayed their products early on Friday, in preparation for the day.

In Meru, lovers filled the streets buying flowers and gifts to mark the celebration.

William Owuya pays a courtesy call to hotels in Kakamega town appreciating the management, staff and clients on this valentine day. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Cash bouquets

The festivities came a week after the Central Bank of Kenya warned against the growing trend of “money bouquets,” citing concerns over currency misuse and damage to banknotes.

In a public notice dated February 2, 2026, the regulator cautioned that defacing or mutilating Kenyan currency is an offense punishable by law.

Despite the directive, celebrations continued, with vendors showcasing creative alternatives, including bouquets made of chocolates, phone accessories and packaged goods.

Below are images capturing how the day unfolded.

Standard Media Group Kisii area sales manager Javan Omulanya gifts The Standard Newspaper readers with rose flowers in Kisii town as a way of appreciating them on valentine day. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Standard Group Business Executive Maurine Rop presents flowers and a copy of the newspaper to Keshine CEO Keziah Njuguna in Nakuru City as part of the company’s Valentine’s Day celebration aimed at spreading love, appreciation, and strengthening bonds with readers and partners. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A flower and gifts trader in Nyeri town display her products to customers on February 13,2026 ahead of valentine's day, as the world celebrate this day by a show of love and giving out gifts on February 14. [Purity Mwangi, Standard]

Elsewhere, well-wishers across the country also took the opportunity to spread the valentine’s love. In Meru, a lady is seen sharing a rose with a Person Living with a disability on the streets. While in Nakuru, Manchester United Kenya Fans, Nakuru Chapter, aka Red Brigades, hosted a blood drive at Maasai Market, Nakuru, for Valentine's Day. Instead of gifts.

A lady sharing a rose in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Blood drive at Maasai Market, Nakuru hosted by Manchester United Kenya Fans, Nakuru Chapter during Valentine's Day. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Blood drive at Maasai Market, Nakuru hosted by Manchester United Kenya Fans, Nakuru Chapter during Valentine's Day. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]