×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya-Italy seek cooperation on governance reforms

By Selina Mutua | Feb. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei while delivering a keynote address at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy [Courtesy, X]

Kenya and Italy are engaging in a structured cooperation between the Italian National School of Administration and the Kenya School of Government.

The cooperation is aimed at aligning partnerships in leadership development, governance reform programming, policy-oriented research, and institutional capacity enhancement.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, while delivering a keynote address at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy, said the collaboration is integral to building agile, professional, and future-ready public services that can sustain inclusive development outcomes across Kenya and Italy.

The event entailed the launch of a flagship capacity-building initiative for senior public officials drawn from Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Tunisia.

The engagement, Koskei said, was convened within the framework of Italy’s Mattei Plan, which is repositioning Africa–Europe relations around structured partnership, institutional strengthening, and sustainable human capital development.

Koskei outlined Kenya’s ongoing public service reform trajectory, emphasizing ethical leadership, integrity systems, professional standards, and institutional resilience as the bedrock of effective governance and citizen trust, underscoring the deliberate investments Kenya is making to professionalise the public service and to anchor reform within values-driven administrative cultures.

He also highlighted the strategic role of the Kenya School of Government and allied public sector training institutions in mainstreaming these competencies across the Government.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei while delivering a keynote address at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy [Courtesy, X]

Kenya and Italy have recently taken major steps to deepen bilateral cooperation with the launch of the Med-Or Italian Foundation for Africa’s first overseas office in Nairobi, positioning the country as Italy’s gateway to the continent.

The opening was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the blue economy and fisheries, alongside commitments to expand collaboration in science, climate action, agriculture, manufacturing and the digital economy.

The move signals a shift from long-distance engagement to a structured, long-term partnership, as both countries aim to respond to global economic uncertainty by strengthening Europe–Africa cooperation through investment, research, and value addition.

“No one can stand alone in today’s complex and rapidly changing world. No one can do research alone. We must work together and build our future together,” said Italy’s Minister for Universities and Research, Anne Maria Bernini.

She noted that decisions made today in science and innovation would shape societies for decades, comparing investments in research to rockets launching nations into the future.

Bernini noted long-standing scientific ties, pointing to the Luigi Broglio Space Centre in Malindi as a symbol of successful Kenyan–Italian collaboration.

She said Kenya’s strategic location and growing digital capacity make it a natural partner in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and sustainable agriculture.

“The choices we make today on knowledge, science and research will launch our communities into the future. Let us launch ourselves together,” she added.

Kenya welcomed the move as a boost to investment and value addition.

Principal Secretary for Trade Juma Mukhwana cited agriculture, climate change, manufacturing and tourism as priorities, highlighting a Sh5 billion leather processing project to shift Kenya from exporting raw hides to finished goods.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SME Governance Reforms Head Of Public Service Felix Koskei Principal Secretary For Trade Juma Mukhwana Italian National School Of Administration
.

Latest Stories

Power, pact and betrayal: Winnie, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Oburu
Power, pact and betrayal: Winnie, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Oburu
Opinion
By Sarah Elderkin
59 mins ago
Kindiki's allies tell off ODM over clamour for DP slot
Politics
By Phares Mutembei
59 mins ago
Young Turks vs Old Guard: How youth uprising is shaking country's politics
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Young Turks vs Old Guard: How youth uprising is shaking country's politics
By Steve Mkawale 59 mins ago
Young Turks vs Old Guard: How youth uprising is shaking country's politics
Kindiki's allies tell off ODM over clamour for DP slot
By Phares Mutembei 59 mins ago
Kindiki's allies tell off ODM over clamour for DP slot
Sifuna-led group revives 1990s Young Turks spirit
By Ndung’u Gachane and Josphat Thiong’o 59 mins ago
Sifuna-led group revives 1990s Young Turks spirit
Power, pact and betrayal: Winnie, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Oburu
By Sarah Elderkin 59 mins ago
Power, pact and betrayal: Winnie, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved