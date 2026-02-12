Nacada raises alarm over drug abuse victims in need of rehabilitation

Audio By Vocalize

NACADA Board Chairman Bishop Stephen Mairori during a previous press briefing. [File, Standard]

The anti-drug and substance abuse has raised alarm over the growing number of Kenyans in need of rehabilitation due to drug and substance addiction.

This, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) warned, puts the country at risk of losing an entire generation if urgent preventive measures are not strengthened.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Drugs and Substance Abuse Prevention Week at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nacada Board Chair Stephen Mairori said close to five million Kenyans are currently abusing one drug or another, with an estimated 1.3 million requiring rehabilitation.

“That is not good for our nation,” he said. “It is very expensive to treat a person who has already been addicted, and it takes quite a while for that person to recover. Prevention is better than cure.”

According to recent Nacada reports, alcohol remains the most commonly abused substance in the country, cutting across all age groups but disproportionately affecting young people.

The latest survey indicates that about 13 percent of Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 years consume alcohol, while 8.5 percent use tobacco. Cannabis remains the most widely used illicit drug, with a prevalence rate of about 1.9 percent.

Of particular concern is the high prevalence among the youth, with recent research showing that nearly half of university students have used at least one drug or substance in their lifetime.

“Our young people are the most affected. Close to half of our university students are using one drug or the other. That is not a good statistic at all,” said Dr. Mairori.

He, however, pointed to "encouraging data" showing that 42.6 percent of Kenyans have never used drugs, demonstrating that it is possible to live "a sober and productive life."

“There is an assumption that drugs will make you smarter or give you a better feeling. That is a lie. It is always good to be sober so that you can make sound decisions that help build your future,” he said.

The Prevention Week campaign, they noted, seeks to mobilise communities, parents, religious leaders and institutions of learning to take an active role in shielding young people from drug exposure.

NACADA officials emphasised the importance of parental guidance, saying strong family structures and clear boundaries play a crucial role in prevention.

The launch comes against the backdrop of intensified efforts by the national government to curb the drug menace.

President William Ruto recently directed a multi-agency crackdown targeting the production, distribution and sale of illicit alcohol and narcotics, terming the vice a threat to national security and economic productivity.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the directive from the Head of State has seen progress in renewed enforcement and policy implementation, despite not issuing statistics that he said would be unveiled at the end of March.

He noted that addiction should be treated as a public health issue rather than a moral failing.

“Addiction is a relapsing mental disease like any other disease. If you find yourself in that space, seek help. There is no shame in asking for assistance,” he said.

Despite the progress made, the agency admitted it continues to face significant challenges. Chief among them is the proliferation of illicit alcohol, often packaged to resemble legitimate brands.

Unscrupulous traders, he also cited, have been exploiting loopholes to flood the market with counterfeit and harmful products.

"Unfortunately, for now, they have managed to use dubious ways, sometimes taking the brand of a good brand and using it and yet the alcohol that they are selling is illicit," he said, urging members of the public to report suspicious outlets.

Another hurdle is stigma, which discourages those struggling with addiction from seeking treatment.

Similarly, NACADA is also grappling with persistent myths within communities, as well as the need for more rehabilitation facilities.

He said the government has committed to establishing a rehabilitation centre in every county, though officials noted that such infrastructure projects will take time to realise.

In the interim, he implored private investors to set up centres, with rehabilitation now included under the Universal Health Coverage package.

And as the country edges closer to a heightened political season, concerns have been raised about whether focus on the anti-drug campaign might wane. However, NACADA leaders insisted that the fight transcends politics.

The officials expressed confidence, saying, "The issue of politics will not deter us. Neither will it slow us down. We are clear on the cause (7:59) and we are running this critical agenda."