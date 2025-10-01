How lack of evidence set free suspects in Sh209m fake fertiliser scam

Former NCPB CEO Joseph Muna Kimote, during a past meeting with National Assembly Agriculture Committee in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Former National Cereals and Produce Board Managing Director Joseph Muna Kimote has been acquitted of graft charges linked to a Sh209.5 million fake fertiliser scandal due to lack of evidence.

On Tuesday, Milimani Chief Magistrate Celesa Asis Okore found that the prosecution had failed to prove corruption, including conspiracy to defraud farmers of millions of shillings, against Kimote and five co-accused: John Kiplangat Ngetich, John Mbaya Matiri, Fifty-One Capital (K) and SBL Innovative Manufacturers.