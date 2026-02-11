×
The Standard

List: The 21 mobile brands you shouldn't buy or use

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 11, 2026
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) headquarters Nairobi. [Coourtesy]
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has banned 21 mobile phone brands from the market, warning that the devices pose serious health and safety risks to users. 
The regulator announced on Tuesday that market surveillance revealed an influx of non-type-approved phones that fail to meet national and international safety standards.
"Through market surveillance, the Authority has noted an influx of non-type-approved mobile phones which pose a safety and health risk to users," CA said in a post on X.
The banned brands include Tinsik, Realfone, F+, Fonrox, Mez, Nemojo, Vue, Bundy, Qqmee, U-Fm and Chatada.
Other flagged brands are Superx, Momofly, Wr, X.Oda, Smba, Q-Seven, Ugbad, Ft, Raeno and Switch.
The regulator said the devices could emit higher radiation levels, overheat, explode or interfere with licensed network operations, disrupting service for other users.
"The Authority, through a Type Approval process, ensures that all Information and Communications Technology (ICT) devices comply with national and international standards
related to safety, health and electromagnetic compatibility, thereby protecting consumers from hazardous products, minimising health risks and preventing harmful interference with other electronic equipment," the Authority said.
CA has ordered vendors to stop selling the 21 brands immediately and warned consumers against purchasing them.
The Authority advised Kenyans to buy mobile phones only from licensed telecommunication equipment vendors listed on the CA website.
Consumers can verify whether a device has been type-approved by checking the list of approved equipment on the Authority's website. Importers must also disclose IMEI numbers
in import documents submitted to KRA, while retailers and wholesalers must ensure they only sell tax-compliant mobile devices.
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

