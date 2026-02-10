Clinical Officers' union dismisses rape allegations in Bomet

Audio By Vocalize

KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has dismissed rape allegations against a clinical officer in Bomet, saying medical examinations found no evidence of sexual assault and that no arrest or charges have been made.

On Monday, February 9, reports emerged that a clinical officer at Chemaner Health Centre in Bomet County had been arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant woman during a routine medical visit.

Reports alleged that the suspect, identified as Eric Langat, also known as Kirinyet, committed the offence while attending to the patient in one of the rooms.

The victim was reportedly heard screaming for help, attracting staff and patients to the scene. They allegedly found the clinical officer in a compromising situation, after which he is said to have fled as onlookers gathered.

A manhunt was reportedly launched, and Langat was apprehended.

However, in the latest statement, KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore dismissed the claims, saying the union’s investigations found no evidence of rape.

According to Gibore, the allegation was raised by a person who had accompanied the patient, not the patient herself.

“An allegation was initially raised by a person who accompanied the patient. The husband thereafter recorded a statement with the local police on the same day,” read the statement.

The patient was examined at Longisa Referral Hospital, where no evidence of sexual intercourse or penetration was found.

A P3 form was issued but, according to records available to KUCO, it was not completed.

The patient later went into labour and delivered her baby. Upon returning home, and after discussions involving the patient, her husband and local administrators, KUCO said the husband withdrew the initial police statement. “The matter was resolved locally and no criminal charge was preferred against the clinical officer. Contrary to media assertions, our inquiries confirm that the clinical officer has not been arrested and is free,” KUCO said.

The union said the earlier reports have caused severe reputational damage to the clinical officer, distress to the patient and her family and undermined public confidence in the facility.

KUCO has also called for an immediate retraction and public correction of any inaccurate or defamatory reports concerning Eric Langat, as well as an unreserved apology where appropriate.