Clinical officer arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman

A clinical officer attached to Chemaner Health Centre in Chemaner ward, Bomet East sub-county, has been arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant woman during what was supposed to be a routine medical consultation.

Bomet East Subcounty police commander Michael Singa said the clinical officer is accused of committing the crime while attending to the victim in one of the consultation rooms.

"The accused was arrested by our officers in Chemaner police station and is in our custody awaiting arraignment in court once investigation is complete," Singa told the Standard.

He said the accused was attending to the victim during a routine medical check-up when he allegedly committed the act. The woman’s distress call attracted the attention of staff and other patients, forcing the accused to flee before security arrived.

"A manhunt and the suspect was in his hideout. The victim was taken to Longisa County Referral Hospital for a medical examination and counseling," Singa said.

Gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Kenya have risen in recent years, prompting the Technical Working Group (TWG) on GBV to call for the vice to be declared a national crisis by January 31.

While most reported cases involve women aged 15 to 49, the TWG report shows that older women are increasingly targeted, driven by a mix of cultural, economic, and systemic factors.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people aged 60 and above experience abuse, much of it occurring in silence due to stigma, fear, and social isolation.

In Kenya, the National Gender and Equality Commission attributes violence against older women largely to property disputes, harmful cultural practices, accusations of witchcraft, substance abuse, and over-dependence on family members.