SUPKEM urges government to declare drought national emergency

SUPKEM national chairman Ali Hajj Hassan Ole Naado addressing the press in Nairobi over the drought situation in Kenya calling upon the government to mobilize all it's water resources, including water tankers from NYS. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (SUPKEM) has called on President William Ruto to declare drought a national emergency.

They warn that the prolonged dry spell affecting 23 counties has reached a humanitarian crisis level.

The Council stressed that urgent government intervention is critical to prevent widespread loss of life, livelihoods, and livestock in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions.

Speaking on Thursday, SUPKEM Secretary General Sheikh Abdullahi Salat Omar said the drought is not merely an agricultural challenge but a full-blown humanitarian disaster that threatens the very survival of communities in northern and eastern Kenya.

“The ongoing drought is pushing families to the brink. Water for human consumption and livestock, which sustain livelihoods, is becoming critically scarce. This is a dual crisis of food and water insecurity, a ticking time bomb that requires immediate government action,” Omar said.

The Council, accompanied by National Treasurer Samiz Omar, regional leaders from Garissa, Mandera, and North-eastern counties, and the National Youth Leader, said the situation has worsened since the last rainy season.

They highlighted that Mandera County is currently the most severely affected, with river systems such as the Dawa River at dangerously low levels, threatening local communities’ survival.

Kenya’s 23 arid and semi-arid counties have been hard hit by below-average rains from October to December 2024, reversing previous gains in agricultural production.

Crop failures, low agricultural productivity, high fuel and fertilizer costs, and rising pests have compounded the crisis.

The Red Cross report cited by SUPKEM indicates a sharp increase in food insecurity between February and March 2025, with the situation deteriorating further in 2026.

Omar warned that the effects extend beyond immediate food and water shortages, impacting health, education, and economic stability in these communities.

“If urgent interventions are not deployed, millions of Kenyans risk facing irreversible suffering,” he said.

The Council appealed for coordinated government action, urging the deployment of water tankers through the National Youth Service, the military, and the Ministry of Water Resources. They also called on county governments, NGOs, Muslim institutions, and individuals to mobilize resources urgently.

“Declaring this a national emergency will give the situation the proper attention it deserves and enable swift mobilization of relief resources,” Sheikh Omar said, adding that the move is vital to mitigate the crisis before the next rainy season.

The Council stressed that northern counties, including West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Garissa, and parts of the coastal region, are the worst hit.

They warned that without intervention, other areas such as the Tana River and upper coastal counties could also face critical water shortages.

SUPKEM’s appeal comes at a critical time as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, expected to begin in mid-February.

The Council warned that the drought could affect the ability of families in the hardest-hit regions to access sufficient food and water during fasting periods, intensifying the strain on vulnerable communities.

Sheikh Omar urged all stakeholders to respond with compassion and solidarity, noting that Ramadan is a period traditionally dedicated to generosity and helping those in need.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, compassion, and caring for those who are struggling. We call upon the government, religious institutions, NGOs, and well-wishers to ensure that fasting families and communities have access to sufficient food and clean water,” Omar noted.

The Council’s call for a national emergency declaration reflects growing concern over the escalating drought, which experts warn could evolve into a major humanitarian disaster if immediate steps are not taken.

Without urgent intervention, they say millions of Kenyans risk facing severe hardships during Ramadan, as the scarcity of food and water exacerbates the challenges of observing the holy month.