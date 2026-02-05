×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Teachers to wait longer for new boss as recruitment faces fresh hurdle

By Lewis Nyaundi | Feb. 5, 2026
Former Basic Education PS Julius Jwan and former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion are among those eyeing the TSC CEO job. [File, Standard]

Teachers will have to wait longer to get a new boss after recruitment of a new Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer suffered yet another setback after the High Court issued orders halting the process, barely days after it had been cleared to proceed.

In orders issued on February 3, the High Court in Kiambu stopped the ongoing recruitment exercise, restraining the TSC from implementing or continuing with the process pending the hearing of a fresh application filed by Simon Kariuki Kimata.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TSC Recruitment TSC CEO Appointment TSC CEO Recruitment Education Sector
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved