Teachers to wait longer for new boss as recruitment faces fresh hurdle

Former Basic Education PS Julius Jwan and former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion are among those eyeing the TSC CEO job. [File, Standard]

Teachers will have to wait longer to get a new boss after recruitment of a new Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer suffered yet another setback after the High Court issued orders halting the process, barely days after it had been cleared to proceed.

In orders issued on February 3, the High Court in Kiambu stopped the ongoing recruitment exercise, restraining the TSC from implementing or continuing with the process pending the hearing of a fresh application filed by Simon Kariuki Kimata.