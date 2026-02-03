×
Survey shows Kenyans fault Nyota age limit, while majority support the fund

By Jacinta Mutura | Feb. 3, 2026

President William Ruto during the disbursement of Sh220 million to beneficiaries of Nyota business start-up from Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, on February 2, 2026. [PCS]

Nearly half of Kenyans have questioned the rationale behind the eligibility criteria used to access the National Youth Opportunity Transformation Agenda (Nyota) fund.

A new poll by Infotrak found that about 46 per cent of respondents said that pegging eligibility to 18 to 29 years locks out many Kenyans from the fund.

Overall, a majority of Kenyans view Nyota as a positive government intervention for supporting startups and youth entrepreneurship, the poll found.

The Infotrak survey also revealed that many Kenyans faulted the eligibility criteria, stating that it excludes thousands of potential beneficiaries.

The survey, conducted among 800 Kenyans, shows that 78 per cent of respondents are aware of the Nyota fund, indicating high public awareness of a government programme. “Only about 20 per cent said they were unaware of the fund, while three per cent were unsure. This suggests the government has invested significantly in public education and communication around Nyota,” said lead researcher Johvine Wanyingo.

Nyota is a flagship initiative under the government’s youth empowerment agenda and aims to reach hundreds of thousands of youth through grants, training, and mentorship to stimulate enterprise development and job creation.

Most respondents associate the programme with direct business support: 65 per cent said it provides grants to start a business, 19 per cent said it focuses on training and mentorship, 12 per cent were unsure, and four per cent believe it promotes savings and financial inclusion.

Awareness was highest in the Eastern region (88 per cent), followed by Coast (85 per cent) and Nyanza (79 per cent). Rift Valley, Nairobi, and Central regions recorded about 75 per cent awareness, while Western and North Eastern regions posted lower, but still significant, awareness at 69 and 71 per cent, respectively.

Despite high awareness, actual engagement remains low. Only 36 per cent of respondents said they or someone they know had interacted with Nyota. Of these, 11 per cent reported applying, but not being selected.

The fund targets ages 18 to 29, with an upper age limit of 35 for persons with disabilities. Applicants must also meet specific education requirements. Nearly half of respondents argued that the age cap excludes many unemployed adults and informal entrepreneurs, who often start or formalise businesses later due to delayed schooling, joblessness, or family responsibilities. Opposition to the criteria was strongest in Coast, Eastern, and Nairobi, where over half of respondents said the rules deny deserving applicants a chance to benefit.

The survey also examined in-person validation, requiring applicants to be verified by local administrators. Fifty-seven per cent of respondents said this helps prevent fraud, while 32 per cent disagreed. 

