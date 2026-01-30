×
Three KDF recruits die during training in Eldoret

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 30, 2026
Recruits during training in Eldoret. [File, Standard]

Three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits have died during a training exercise at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 30, KDF stated that the recruits developed medical complications while participating in a routine endurance exercise. They were immediately attended to by on-site medical personnel and later evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital for advanced care.

"Immediate medical assistance was administered by on-site medical personnel, after which the affected recruits were evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital for advanced medical care. Regrettably, they were pronounced dead despite concerted efforts by the attending medical teams," the statement read.

KDF noted that the next of kin have been formally notified and an investigation launched in line with military procedures to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and enhance the safety of recruits undergoing training.

