Kenya army dependents get technical skills boost under militaryprivate sector partnership

Military Wives Association of Kenya Chair Grace Kahariri, Kenya Army Commander Lt. General David Ketter & The Family Group Foundation Executive Director John Waimiri during the commissioning of 120 dependents of Kenya Army Defence personnel joining the technical and vocational training program by the Foundation and MWAK [Juliet Omelo,Standard ]

One hundred and twenty dependents of Kenya Army servicemen and women have been commissioned to join the Defence Forces Technical College, marking a fresh push to equip military families with practical skills and pathways to employment amid rising youth joblessness.

The beneficiaries, aged between 18 and 25 years, form the fourth cohort under a skills development partnership between The Family Group Foundation and the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK).

The programme targets children of serving personnel, a group often overlooked in mainstream youth empowerment initiatives despite the unique social and economic pressures faced by military families.

The recruits will undergo 12 weeks of hands-on technical training delivered by the Nairobi Institute of Technology, focusing on plumbing, electrical installation, solar technologies and information communication technology (ICT).

Upon completion, they will be certified by the TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council (CDACC), enhancing their chances of formal employment or self-employment.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at Embakasi Garrison, Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General David Ketter said the initiative goes beyond skills training to strengthen both military families and the wider economy.

“This transformative initiative represents a powerful partnership of profound value, one that not only empowers military families but also strengthens communities and creates pathways for dependents of Kenya Defence Forces personnel to become innovators, job creators, and contributors to national development,” he said.

The programme, which was launched in 2023, has so far benefited more than 200 dependents across the Kenya Defence Forces.

“This programme's impact is already visible, with over 80 per cent of graduates transitioning into jobs or income-generating activities,” Ketter noted.

The Family Group Foundation Executive Director, John Waimiri, said the strong employment outcomes have reinforced the case for expanding the programme.

“We are proud of the impact we have been able to make, with an over 80 per cent transition rate to the job market. We are delighted to continue working alongside our partners to provide these young people with opportunities to access dignified and sustainable income,” Wairimu stated.

The initiative falls under the Foundation’s Tufuzu Youth Entrepreneurship Development Project, a broader shared-values programme that links technical training with access to labour markets, financing, and strategic partnerships.

Beyond technical skills, the project is designed to nurture entrepreneurship and business management capabilities, enabling graduates to start and grow their own enterprises.

With the high rate of unemployment in the country, the programme is increasingly being viewed as a model of how targeted public–private partnerships can address skills gaps while supporting communities linked to national service.

For the 120 newly commissioned trainees, the training offers not only technical certification but also a chance to build independent livelihoods beyond their parents’ military careers.