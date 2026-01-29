×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims

By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye | Jan. 29, 2026
Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto during an interview  in Bomet on April 24,2022. [File,Standard]

A storm is brewing at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after a former senior official, two lawyers and a cross section of Kenyans demanded the resignation of Commissioner Isaac Ruto over alleged political bias, just as he is set to participate in next week's interviews for High Court and Environment and Land Court nominees.

The two formal complaint letters by JSC former Vice-Chairperson and another letter by two lawyers were written to Chief Justice Martha Koome demanding the immediate resignation  of Commissioner Isaac Ruto over alleged breach of constitutional neutrality. However, to kick out a commissioner in the Judicial Service Commission, the petitioner needs to petition the National Assembly laying out their allegations and grounds for removal.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

JSC Commissioners Isaac Ruto Judicial Independence President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
54 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
National
By Nancy Gitonga
54 mins ago
Why Kenyans are not taking bank loans despite falling interest rates
Business
By Macharia Kamau
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 54 mins ago
Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
By Hudson Gumbihi 54 mins ago
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
By Nancy Gitonga 54 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 54 mins ago
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved