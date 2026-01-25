LSK condemns police for teargas attack at Othaya church service

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odiambo. [File,Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the National Police Service (NPS) for using teargas to disrupt a church service in Othaya, Nyeri County, calling the action unconstitutional.

The teargas canister was thrown inside St. Peter's ACK Church in Withma on January 25, during the service, while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in attendance.

Several vehicles were damaged within the church compound. No injuries were reported.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the incident as a breach of freedoms to worship, associate and maintain human dignity.

"The indiscriminate use of violent force against church-going citizens, including children, offends every constitutional principle under which the NPS is bound to operate," Odhiambo said, urging the service to issue an immediate explanation of the circumstances leading to the disruption and details of the steps it intends to take against officers involved.

The organisation warned that such incidents pose a damning threat to tolerance and cohesion as Kenya approaches its next election cycle.

Earlier, NPS issued a statement describing the incident as "deeply regrettable" and "totally unacceptable," with the Inspector General Douglas Kanja directing the Internal Affairs Unit to investigate the incident.

The service pledged to hold those responsible to account, stating they would be "dealt with firmly and swiftly as per the law."

Kanja reaffirmed the service commitment to the "inviolability of the Freedom of Worship" and said churches are "sanctuaries and have nothing to do with political differences or violence of whatever form or shape."

LSK said it would coordinate with advocates on the ground to document violations and determine whether members of the public require legal support following the incident.