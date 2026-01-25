Ida's UNEP appointment sparks praise and alarm

Dr Ida Odinga. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The nomination of Canon Dr Ida Betty Odinga as Kenya’s top diplomat to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has ignited a familiar political debate, balancing praise for her decades of service against claims the move is a trap to weaken ODM.

The appointment, announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, is intended to crown Ida’s lifetime of advocacy. In a letter from State House, Mr Koskei stated that President William Ruto had, “in exercise of the prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government, nominated Canon Dr. Ida Betty Odinga, E.G.H., for appointment as Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).”