MPs to convene in Nakuru to set legislative priorities ahead of 2027 polls. [Courtesy]

Members of the National Assembly will convene in Nakuru County from Monday, January 26, for a five-day legislative retreat as the 13th Parliament enters its fifth session.

The retreat, which runs until January 30, will bring together the Parliamentary Service Commission Presidium, House leadership, committee chairpersons and all Members of Parliament.

According to Speaker Moses Wetangula, the MPs will use the forum to review progress made over the past four sessions and align legislative priorities for the remainder of the parliamentary term.

Key focus areas include electoral preparedness, education and health reforms, political party financing, economic growth and digital transformation.

MPs are expected to engage the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson, Erastus Edung Ethekon, on the status of boundary delimitation and voter registration ahead of the 2027 polls.

Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou will also brief the lawmakers on the implementation of the Political Parties Act, including campaign financing regulations and the administration of the Political Parties Fund.

In the education sector, legislators are expected to interrogate the rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system and the challenges faced in that sector.

“Members will have an opportunity to assess the current status of CBE implementation and address its challenges, with a view to identifying policy and legislative interventions to strengthen the effective and sustainable delivery of the curriculum,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

Health sector reforms will also be under scrutiny, with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale expected to respond to concerns surrounding service delivery under the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the administration of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Duale will also be expected to provide an update on the progress made in health sector reforms and the emerging challenges affecting access, quality, affordability, and equity of healthcare services.

On the economy, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, like is counterpart, is expected to brief MPs on the state of the economy, growth prospects, tax harmonisation and the settlement of pending bills.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will also come under review. Chief Executive Officer David Koross is scheduled to update MPs on the implementation of recent reforms, compliance levels and protection of contributors’ interests.

Describing the retreat as a constitutional imperative, Speaker Wetang’ula said it offers Parliament a moment for introspection as it enters the final phase of its term.

“As we enter the homestretch of the 13th Parliament, our focus must remain steadfast on the promise of servant leadership,” he said.

The retreat is expected to culminate in a legislative roadmap for the 2026/2027 Budget, setting the stage for the final full fiscal year of the current administration.