Mudavadi details recruitment of Kenyans into foreign wars

Prime Cs Musalia Mudavadi during a one on one interview with the Standard Group. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

There have been reports of Kenyans being recruited and ending up fighting in the Russia–Ukraine war. What is the government’s verified understanding of these cases?

Over 200 Kenyans are credibly reported to have been recruited into the Russian military since the onset of the Russia–Ukraine conflict in 2022. Some sought overseas employment voluntarily while others were deceived by unscrupulous agents and drawn into the conflict unknowingly. A number of those recruited are reportedly former members of Kenya’s disciplined services.