×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mudavadi details recruitment of Kenyans into foreign wars

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jan. 23, 2026
Prime Cs Musalia Mudavadi during a one on one interview with the Standard Group. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

There have been reports of Kenyans being recruited and ending up fighting in the Russia–Ukraine war. What is the government’s verified understanding of these cases?

Over 200 Kenyans are credibly reported to have been recruited into the Russian military since the onset of the Russia–Ukraine conflict in 2022. Some sought overseas employment voluntarily while others were deceived by unscrupulous agents and drawn into the conflict unknowingly. A number of those recruited are reportedly former members of Kenya’s disciplined services.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenyans Abroad Russia-Ukraine War Foreign Recruitment Human Trafficking
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's high tolerance for failure in the education sector is a problem
Ruto's high tolerance for failure in the education sector is a problem
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
50 mins ago
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
National
By Jacinta Mutura
50 mins ago
Ruling on parties' alliance sparks mixed reactions
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

SHA shame: Two communities take up almost half county jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 50 mins ago
SHA shame: Two communities take up almost half county jobs
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
By Jacinta Mutura 50 mins ago
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
Court of Appeal strikes down ban on lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki'
By Kamau Muthoni 50 mins ago
Court of Appeal strikes down ban on lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki'
ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA
By Josphat Thiong’o 50 mins ago
ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved