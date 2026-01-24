Three men drown at Turkwel Dam during leisure trip

Turkwel Dam in West Pokot County. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

Three men tragically drowned at Turkwel Dam on Thursday while on a leisure trip in West Pokot County.

The victims were identified as Lucas Cherutu, 19, Anthony Kakuko, 23, and Andrew Pogisho, 19.

The three had recently sold potatoes and used the proceeds to purchase motorcycles for personal transport. They were taking their first trip together to Turkwel Kamelei village.

Upon reaching the Riting area near the dam, the trio decided to swim. Police reported that Cherutu slipped into deep water, prompting the other two to attempt a rescue. None of them could swim, and all tragically drowned.

West Pokot Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Nyaanga confirmed the incident, describing it as a tragic accident.

“One slipped into deep water and the other two attempted to rescue him. Sadly, all of them drowned because none of them had swimming skills,” he said.

West Pokot Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Wycliffe Munanda termed the incident heartbreaking and urged the public to exercise caution around water bodies.

“We urge members of the public to avoid swimming in dams and rivers without proper knowledge and safety measures. This tragedy could have been avoided,” he said, stressing the need for increased public awareness on water safety.

Residents expressed shock and grief following the incident. Dalton Limo, a resident of Tapach, said the community had lost promising young men.

Another neighbour, Toru Kim, said the incident occurred suddenly.

“They were on a leisure trip. As they prepared to bathe, Lucas slipped and the others rushed in to save him, unaware that the water was very deep. Our sincere condolences to the families,” he said.