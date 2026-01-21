Crime roundup: Two killed in Migori shooting, mob justice incident

Two people were killed in separate but related incidents in Nyaigutu village, Migori County, after one was shot dead and another lynched by a mob.

Police said Benard Mwita was heading home from a night vigil when he was attacked by a gang of three men, who shot him three times in what officers described as an execution-style killing.

According to a police report, the attackers, armed with crude weapons, shot Mwita in the head, chest, and legs, killing him on the spot.

Mourners from the vigil pursued the suspects as they fled on a motorcycle. Two managed to escape, but one was captured and beaten to death by the mob.

Police recovered two identification cards, a mobile phone, a SIM card, and the motorcycle. The bodies were taken to Kehancha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, authorities reported that at least 258 students are missing from Simotwo Boys Secondary School following unrest over the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results.

According to police, a group of students went on a rampage at about 7pm, prompting officers to intervene and prevent damage to school property. Most of the students involved were in Form Three.

Police said the students fled by jumping over the school’s perimeter fence after officers arrived. Of the school’s four hundred and thirty-six students, 177 did not take part in the unrest and remained inside the compound.

Police in Migori County are holding 10 Burundian nationals who were arrested while travelling in a Nairobi-bound matatu. The driver of the vehicle is also in custody.

The vehicle was intercepted in Migori town, and the suspects, aged between 13 and 45, were taken to Migori Police Station, where they produced travel documents but lacked identification papers.

Meanwhile, in Meru County, police are investigating the killing of a 38-year-old man whose body was found by the roadside with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as Ambrose Murithi, was shot through the left ear, with the bullet exiting through the forehead, police said.

Family members told investigators that Murithi was called by someone he knew and picked up from his home on a motorcycle shortly before his body was discovered.

In Narok County, authorities are holding a 62-year-old man on suspicion of defiling a minor.

The suspect was arrested by members of the public after the girl’s mother raised an alarm. The child was taken to hospital for treatment.