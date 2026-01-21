×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

How top prison officers pocketed millions from needy job seekers

By Jacinta Mutura | Jan. 21, 2026
Caption

The Commission on Administrative Justice has exposed an entrenched corruption network within the Kenya Prisons Service, revealing how senior and junior officers demanded bribes running into millions of shillings from desperate job seekers in exchange for recruitment into security agencies.

According to the CAJ, also known as the Office of Ombudsman, 12 out of 17 complaints submitted by the State Department for Correctional Services were corruption –related with officers soliciting bribes ranging from Sh134,000 to as high as Sh3 million to facilitate recruitment, deployment, or other official favours.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Prisons Service Corruption in Recruitment Bribery Scandals Kenya Ombudsman (CAJ)
.

Latest Stories

Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
1 hr ago
Surrogacy: Act to end our women's exploitation
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Kenya banks on partnerships to get sea-time opportunities for cadets
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved