High Court halts Sh11b Riruta-Lenana-Ngong railway project

By Nancy Gitonga | Jan. 21, 2026
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. [File, Standard]

The High Court has temporarily stopped the construction of the Sh11 billion Riruta-Lenana-Ngong metre-gauge railway commuter line after issuing conservatory orders pending the hearing of a constitutional petition challenging the project.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye yesterday granted the orders following an application filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and two activists, Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, who are contesting the legality and procurement process of the multi-billion-shilling project.

Riruta-Lenana-Ngong Commuter Rail Nairobi Metro Rail Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Railway Development Levy Fund (RDLF)
