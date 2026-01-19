LSK wants State sale of Safaricom shares delayed

Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo says the government must consider the legal, social and economic factors in the sale of stake in Safaricom. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has proposed the deferment of the divestiture of Safaricom Limited shares until a transparent and independently verifiable and competitive sale structure is in place as per article 201 of the Constitution.

LSK president Faith Odhiambo told the joint sitting of the National Assembly Finance and Public Debt and Privatisation committees that the government must handle the transaction above board, considering the legal, social and economic factors and risks arising in the sale of such a critical asset to a foreign entity.