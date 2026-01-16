Government disburses Sh870 million to drought-affected families

A pupil from Inkiito Community Christian Church Learning centre in Kajiado county seems to be unsatisfied with the amount of porridge he was served at the Institution on October 16, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The government has disbursed Sh870.38 million in cash transfers to 132,780 vulnerable households in eight drought-affected counties.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 16, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said the move is part of ongoing efforts to cushion vulnerable populations against the impacts of the prevailing drought.

The cash transfers target households in Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa and Tana River counties, which the authority says continue to experience deteriorating food security due to consecutive seasons of below-average rainfall.

“By strengthening household purchasing power, the cash transfers are expected to mitigate negative coping strategies, stabilise food consumption, and protect basic livelihoods during the current drought period,” NDMA said.

According to the authority, the transfers cover stipends for the September, October, and November 2025 payment cycles and will be made through Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank branches, as well as authorised agents within the counties.

“Registered beneficiaries experiencing access challenges are advised to contact their nearest bank branch, NDMA county offices, or HSNP sub-county offices to update their details and facilitate timely payment,” the statement reads.

The disbursement comes amid an ongoing drought affecting several counties, particularly those in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL).

According to a report by the Kenya Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), nine counties, including Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit and Tana River, are in the “alert” phase, while Mandera is in the critical “alarm” phase.