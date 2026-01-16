Kanja orders internal probe after CCTV shows police assaulting pool players

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja during the official commissioning of two boreholes at the National Police Service's Embakasi campuses. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered an internal investigation after CCTV footage showed police officers assaulting people who were playing pool in Nandi County.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, Kanja directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service (NPS) to conduct a swift probe and submit findings within three days.

“The Internal Affairs Unit have three days to finalise their work. This will be conducted with the utmost professionalism to establish the full facts and circumstances, and the Service will work closely with other independent institutions to ensure transparency and accountability,” Kanja said in a statement signed by Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, any officer found culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” he added.

Kanja’s directive came hours after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched a parallel investigation into the incident, which spread widely on social media on Friday.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan said investigators had already reached those involved.

“Several victims and witnesses have been identified and contacted,” said Hassan.

He noted that the authority condemns the use of unlawful and unwarranted force in policing.

Public pressure escalated after the footage emerged, showing officers beating people inside what appeared to be a pool hall in Nandi Hills town.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei urged Kanja to interdict and suspend the officers to allow independent investigations.

“This is to also pave the way for independent investigations to be carried out,” Cherargei wrote on X.

He argued that playing pool does not amount to an offence and faulted police commanders in the county and the wider Rift Valley region for oversight failures. Cherargei said he had engaged the Senate National Security Committee to address the matter.

“We are in contact with the said youth to ensure justice is served to them,” he stated.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino also called for the arrest and prosecution of the officers, arguing that the assault lacked legal justification.

“Even where a law is alleged to have been broken, police cannot act as arresting officers and prosecutors, nor can they serve as judges,” said Owino.

He observed that no law requires a person to carry an identification card at all times.

Lawyers Willis Otieno and Cliff Ombeta joined the calls for accountability.

“Silence or cover-up will amount to institutional complicity. Accountability without authority abuse. This matter cannot be wished away,” said Otieno.

Ombeta said the video showed no criminal conduct to justify police action.

“I now understand clearly why the youth rebel and have no sympathy with cops. I can’t support such. Arrest them,” he said.