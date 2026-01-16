×
The Standard

ODPP to charge six Homa Bay officials over Sh348m graft scandal

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 16, 2026

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Igonga. [File, Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered charges against six former Homa Bay County officials over alleged procurement irregularities valued at Sh348.9 million.

The officials are accused of awarding a tender for the construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block to a company linked to county employees between 2018 and 2019.

Those set to face charges include former acting clerk Faith Apuko, senior superintendent quantity surveyor Patrick Tunoi, Hartland Enterprises Limited directors James Oyuka and Mary Pauline Oduor, and former lands county executive Roseline Odhiambo and former assembly clerk Daniel Kaudo who is yet be arrested.

"The tender was reportedly awarded to a company linked to employees of the county government, raising serious concerns of conflict of interest, abuse of office and violations of procurement laws," ODPP said in a statement issued on Friday, January 16.

Hartland Enterprises received Sh66.774 million for the project despite construction being halted in March 2021 after it emerged the building was being erected on national government land.

The charges follow an inquiry file from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which investigated the procurement process.

The suspects face multiple charges, including abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property.

"ODPP reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting public interest, ensuring the proper administration of justice and preventing the abuse of legal processes in the discharge of its constitutional mandate," the statement read.

.

.

.

