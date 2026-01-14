×
No need to panic, Kindiki says as drought bites

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 14, 2026
Livestock left to breath its last in its shed in Demo village Marsabit County due to prolonged drought. [Fayo Abraham, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is fully prepared to respond to the ongoing drought, saying adequate measures have been put in place to mitigate the situation.

Speaking during the 14th Development Partners Forum in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 14, Kindiki stated that Sh6 billion has already been allocated to support response measures.

“The government has made arrangements to provide enough food to all affected people and to save their livestock from demise because of the drought. There should be no panic in the country,” he said.

The DP further noted that the government will be committing Sh4 billion every month and called on partners to support these efforts. 

"The Government has committed to release Sh4 billion every month to sustain the interventions and ensure citizens from affected counties are supplied with food, water, and medical care."

“We are asking for increased assistance from development partners and other role players to ensure that the drought situation is comprehensively dealt with,” he stated, adding that the government is also assembling heaps of hay, vaccines, and water to avert livestock loss.

Reiterating his remarks, Council of Governors chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi said: “While ASAL counties are the most affected, non-ASAL counties are experiencing spill-over effects through rising food prices, water stress, and livelihood disruptions.”

Their remarks come amid an ongoing drought in several counties, with the most affected being those in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL).

According to a report by Kenya Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), nine counties, including Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, and Tana River, are in the “alert” phase, with Mandera in the critical “alarm” phase.

Kenya Drought Drought Crisis Drought Mitigation Measures
